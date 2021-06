Nebraska junior Mayson Conner finished ninth in the high jump Sunday at the Olympic track team trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Conner, a York native, leaped 7 feet, 1 inch on his only successful attempt.

LSU's JuVaughn Harrison won the event (7-7¾), followed by Tennessee's Darryl Sullivan.

The rest of the Olympic Trials were suspended due to extreme heat in the area and set to resume at 10:30 p.m. Central Sunday.

