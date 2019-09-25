{{featured_button_text}}
PWBA at Sun Valley Lanes

PWBA bowler and former Husker Shannon Pluhowsky bowls during a media event at Sun Valley Lanes in preparation for the PWBA Lincoln Open in June 2017.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Three-time National Collegiate Bowler of the Year Shannon Pluhowsky will rejoin the Huskers as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season, Nebraska head coach Paul Klempa announced Tuesday.

Pluhowsky won national bowler of the year honors in 2004 and 2005 while leading Nebraska to the first two NCAA titles in history. She was four-time National Tenpin Coaches Association All-American and a member of the inaugural class into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. The native of Dayton, Ohio, is a 17-time member of Team USA and was the U.S. Olympic Committee bowler of the year in 2004.

In 2012, Pluhowsky was inducted into the World Bowling Writers Hall of Fame.

