Husker golfer Kate Smith joins U.S. Women's Amateur field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith on Thursday was invited to play in the U.S. Women's Amateur.

The senior from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, earned her spot in the Aug. 3-9 event through her No. 127 position in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The U.S. Women's Amateur will be at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. The tournament is typically played with 156 golfers, but the field was limited to just 132 this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Unlike previous years, the USGA also made the decision to forgo qualifying for the championship and rely on expanded use of the rankings.

"This means so much to me. I've always dreamed of playing in the U.S. Amateur, but the qualifiers have kind of gotten the best of me in the past," Smith said in a statement. "After our season was cut short, any chance to play golf is welcomed. A U.S. Amateur seems like a gift right now, and I can't wait to play in such a distinguished event."

Due to the college golf season ending abruptly because of the coronavirus outbreak, Smith has received an additional season of eligibility from the NCAA and expects to return to Nebraska this fall to compete in her fifth season on the course for the Huskers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0