Husker freshman javelin duo receives All-America honorable-mention honors at NCAA track

A pair of Nebraska throwers earned All-America honorable mention honors Thursday at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Maddie Harris, who won a Big Ten championship, finished 19th in the women's javelin with a toss of 163 feet, 1 inch. Fellow freshman Mirta Kulisic, who won a Big Ten bronze medal, also threw 163-1 and placed 20th.

Nebraska was the only school with two freshmen competing in the same field event at Thursday's NCAA championships.

On the track, Judi Jones placed 19th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims with a time of 9 minutes, 58.14 seconds. Like Harris and Kulisic, she received honorable-mention honors.

Nebraska will send out Michael Hoffer and Mayson Conner for the men's high jump Friday at 6:30 p.m. to wrap up the Huskers' stay at the meet.

