 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker freshman javelin duo receives All-America honorable-mention honors at NCAA track
0 Comments
topical
HUSKER TRACK

Husker freshman javelin duo receives All-America honorable-mention honors at NCAA track

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Nebraska throwers earned All-America honorable mention honors Thursday at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Maddie Harris, who won a Big Ten championship, finished 19th in the women's javelin with a toss of 163 feet, 1 inch. Fellow freshman Mirta Kulisic, who won a Big Ten bronze medal, also threw 163-1 and placed 20th.

Nebraska was the only school with two freshmen competing in the same field event at Thursday's NCAA championships.

On the track, Judi Jones placed 19th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims with a time of 9 minutes, 58.14 seconds. Like Harris and Kulisic, she received honorable-mention honors.

Nebraska will send out Michael Hoffer and Mayson Conner for the men's high jump Friday at 6:30 p.m. to wrap up the Huskers' stay at the meet.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News