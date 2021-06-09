Husker diver Knapton qualifies for finals at U.S. Olympic trials

Nebraska's Abigail Knapton finished sixth among 18 competitors to advance to the finals of the USA Olympic Diving Team Trials on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The six-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion scored a 559.30 in the 3-meter semifinals and will compete at 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. The top 12 competitors advanced to the finals.

Krysta Palmer, a 28-year-old from Nevada, scored the top mark in semifinals with a 655.15.

Knapton's Husker teammate, Sara Troyer, also competed in the 3-meter prelims. She scored a 179.10 over the opening rounds to finish 25th out of 62 divers.

Knapton, an Omaha Marian graduate, also is competing in the platform division this week.

