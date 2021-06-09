 Skip to main content
Husker diver Knapton qualifies for finals at U.S. Olympic trials
  • Updated
Nebraska's Abigail Knapton finished sixth among 18 competitors to advance to the finals of the USA Olympic Diving Team Trials on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The six-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion scored a 559.30 in the 3-meter semifinals and will compete at 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. The top 12 competitors advanced to the finals.

Krysta Palmer, a 28-year-old from Nevada, scored the top mark in semifinals with a 655.15.

Knapton's Husker teammate, Sara Troyer, also competed in the 3-meter prelims. She scored a 179.10 over the opening rounds to finish 25th out of 62 divers.

Knapton, an Omaha Marian graduate, also is competing in the platform division this week.

