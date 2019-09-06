The Nebraska men's cross country team used balance to win the team title at the Augustana Twilight meet Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Ryan Martins led the Huskers with a 10th-place finish in 19 minutes, 26 seconds as the NU won with 69 points, 35 better than Augustana. Nebraska-Kearney was fifth and Doane 10th.
Jordan De Spong finished 12th for the Huskers, Mark Freyhof was 13th and Ryan Kennedy 15th.
The Nebraska women finished second.
South Dakota won the women's competition with 40 points; Nebraska had 67 points, Nebraska-Kearney was fourth with 148, Omaha sixth with 179 and Concordia eighth with 224 in the 25-team field.
Erika Freyhof led the Huskers, placing third in 17:01, just ahead of Omaha's Emily Johnson. Nebraska's Judi Jones was fifth and Elsa Forsberg placed ninth.