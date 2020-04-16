Husker bowling adds Junior Team USA member Elliott to roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska bowling team added a transfer with national honors to its roster for the 2020-21 season, the school announced Thursday.

Crystal Elliott chose Nebraska over McKendree, Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech, a nod to the tight-knit atmosphere in the Capital City.

"I chose Nebraska because taking my first few steps here made me feel at home," Elliott said. "Nebraska offered an experience that was honestly unreal, and the team made me feel like I was already part of the Husker family. All the staff I was able to talk to truly showed they cared and really made me feel they wanted me to be a part of the Husker family."

Elliott spent last season at Duquesne, where she averaged a 196.1 and earned numerous weekly conference awards.

The Palm Bay, Florida, native has also found success at the national level, too, most notably a gold medal in the 2019 Tournament of the Americas as a member of Junior Team USA.

We are all very excited to welcome Crystal Elliott to our Husker Bowling Family," NU head bowling coach Paul Klempa said. "She has a history of performing at a very high level in several prestigious national events for many years, including currently being a member of Junior Team USA.

"Her impact on Nebraska Bowling will be immediate, and I believe her future is very bright in NCAA Bowling."

