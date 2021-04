Fifteen-seeded Medaille upset second-seeded Nebraska in the opening round of the NCAA regional bowling championships Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Medaille won the first match 2-1.

The Huskers rebounded to beat Mount St. Mary's 2-1 in the elimination round to set up a rematch with Medaille, which lost to Vanderbilt in the second round.

NU and Medaille will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The winner will have to beat Vanderbilt twice to win the regional.

