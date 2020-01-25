Husker bowlers seeded third after 4-1 day at Columbia 300 Saints

The Nebraska bowling team went 4-1 Saturday at the Columbia 300 Saints in Chesterfield, Missouri, earning the third seed for Sunday's bracket play.
After dropping their first match of the day to second-ranked Sam Houston State 940-924, the No. 3 Huskers rolled to four straight wins over Aurora, Valparaiso, No. 18 Wisconsin-Whitewater and No. 4 Arkansas State. Their pinfall of 9,808 trails just No. 1 McKendree (10,309) and Arkansas State (9,872).
Raquel Orozco led the Huskers with a pinfall of 1,060, good for third individually. Cassidy Ray finished fifth at 1,047. Ray and Orozco were both named to the all-tournament team.
The Huskers start bracket play at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with a rematch against Wisconsin-Whitewater.