Husker bowlers seeded third after 4-1 day at Columbia 300 Saints
View Comments

Husker bowlers seeded third after 4-1 day at Columbia 300 Saints

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska bowling team went 4-1 Saturday at the Columbia 300 Saints in Chesterfield, Missouri, earning the third seed for Sunday's bracket play.

After dropping their first match of the day to second-ranked Sam Houston State 940-924, the No. 3 Huskers rolled to four straight wins over Aurora, Valparaiso, No. 18 Wisconsin-Whitewater and No. 4 Arkansas State. Their pinfall of 9,808 trails just No. 1 McKendree (10,309) and Arkansas State (9,872).

Raquel Orozco led the Huskers with a pinfall of 1,060, good for third individually. Cassidy Ray finished fifth at 1,047. Ray and Orozco were both named to the all-tournament team.

The Huskers start bracket play at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with a rematch against Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Nebraska bowling logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News