Husker bowlers recognized in statistical awards

The Nebraska bowling program and senior Raquel Orozco were recognized for their efforts during the 2019-20 season Thursday by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.
The NTCA's Statistical Team and Statistical Student-Athlete Awards recognized the Huskers for leading Division I in strike percentage and Baker frame average.
Orozco, a two-time first-team All-American from Tijuana, Mexico, led all Division I bowlers in strike percentage across all competitions (54.5), Baker double percentage (60.1) and Baker frame scoring (21.41).
The Huskers finished the season with a 79-35 record before the coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation of the remainder of the season, including the NCAA championship.
