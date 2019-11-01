{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 4 Huskers went 5-0 Friday, including wins over three ranked teams, to open the Track Kat Klash in Houston.

Nebraska also placed first with a 4,947 pinfall. No. 2 McKendree was second in pinfall with 4,858.

Nebraska defeated No. 23 Youngstown State 1,001-929, Prairie View A&M 986-947, No. 3 Stephen F. Austin 938-881, Alabama State 1,106-821 and No. 14 Tulane 916-868.

The Huskers open Saturday's best-of-seven Baker matches against No. 17 Louisiana Tech (4,560 Friday pinfall) at 8:20 a.m.

