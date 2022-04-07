Husker bowlers begin national title defense in New York

Some extra miles will be added to Nebraska's defense of its national bowling championship this year.

The second-ranked Huskers will take aim at back-to-back NCAA crowns when it competes in a regional beginning Friday in Rochester, New York. NU will open against Wilmington at Bowl-A-Roll Lanes.

This will mark the second year that the NCAA expanded the tournament with regional rounds. However, regionals and the final rounds were at one site last year. This year, four sites will host regionals before the tournament moves to Columbus, Ohio.

The top team in each region will advance to the final site.

The other two teams in the Rochester region are No. 13 Farleigh Dickinson and No. 16 Sacred Heart. The tournament features a double-elimination format.

"The team has prepared very hard and well over the course of the past few weeks," NU coach Paul Klempa said in a news release. "They are anxious to get back to competition and a chance to defend their national championship from last season. This weekend is the first step in that quest to defend and we welcome the challenge."

McKendree is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0