Husker bowler Raquel Orozco named player of the year

Nebraska bowler Raquel Orozco was named the NCAA Division I Player of the Year on Monday.
Orozco was also named a first-team All-American for the third time by the National Tenpin Coaches Association. She's the ninth Husker to be named the bowler of the year since the program became a varsity sport for the 1997-98 season, and the first since Lizabeth Kuhlkin in 2015.
Nebraska has had 10 total bowlers of the year. Including both club and varsity seasons, Nebraska has had at least one All-American in 27 straight seasons.
The senior from Tijuana, Mexico, is Nebraska's 11th bowler to earn All-American status at least three times. She averaged a team-best 211.9 in 46 games to help lead the Huskers to a 79-35 record and a No. 3 ranking this past season. She finished in the top 10 at five events, including the Big Red Invitational, where she finished third with a season-high 223.8 average.
Orozco led Division I this season in strike percentage (54.5%), Baker double percentage (60.1%) and Baker frame scoring (21.41). She finished her career fourth in career average scoring at 208.696.
Sophomore Cassidy Ray was named an honorable mention All-American after averaging 201.1 in 39 games.
