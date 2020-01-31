Hoping to bolster chances to host bigger events, NU raises price tag on project for new track facility

Nebraska is planning to put more money into a new facility for track and field with the hopes of boosting its chances to host collegiate championship events.
An agenda item for the next Board of Regents meeting, scheduled for Feb. 7, seeks approval of a $16.5 million relocation project for a new track north of the Devaney Sports Center and west of the Ice Box. The initial price tag was nearly $11.5 million.
Factors leading to the additional costs include:
* $1,650,00 for amenities to enable Nebraska to host championship events, including visiting team dressing rooms, meeting rooms and extra practice space.
* $1,725,000 for site-related items, including additional land acquisition costs, additional site prep costs due to poor soil conditions and rebuilding a parking lot to avoid the Salt Creek levy system.
You have free articles remaining.
* $1,650,000 in improvements for a state-of-the-art throws area.
The cost of the new track facility will be covered by a variety of private, trust or university internal lending program funds.
Longtime Nebraska track coach Gary Pepin told the Journal Star in September that he hoped a new facility would be worthy of being chosen to host conference and NCAA regional meets.
The Board of Regents also will be asked to approve the intermediate design with Scope Change. Renderings released Friday give an idea of what the track facility will look like.
Ed Weir Stadium, the home to Nebraska track since 1975, will host its final home meets this spring. The track, tucked to the southeast side of Memorial Stadium, currently sits on the site for Nebraska's soon-to-be-built $155 million athletic facility, which will house the Nebraska football team among other things.
On his radio show Monday, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said the plan was to break ground on the new football facility immediately after the track season. The new track facility is scheduled to be completed in March of 2021.
More than 150 athletes compete for the Husker track teams, representing nearly 25% of all student-athletes at Nebraska.