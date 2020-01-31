Hoping to bolster chances to host bigger events, NU raises price tag on project for new track facility

Nebraska is planning to put more money into a new facility for track and field with the hopes of boosting its chances to host collegiate championship events.

An agenda item for the next Board of Regents meeting, scheduled for Feb. 7, seeks approval of a $16.5 million relocation project for a new track north of the Devaney Sports Center and west of the Ice Box. The initial price tag was nearly $11.5 million.

Factors leading to the additional costs include:

* $1,650,00 for amenities to enable Nebraska to host championship events, including visiting team dressing rooms, meeting rooms and extra practice space.

* $1,725,000 for site-related items, including additional land acquisition costs, additional site prep costs due to poor soil conditions and rebuilding a parking lot to avoid the Salt Creek levy system.

* $1,650,000 in improvements for a state-of-the-art throws area.

The cost of the new track facility will be covered by a variety of private, trust or university internal lending program funds.

Longtime Nebraska track coach Gary Pepin told the Journal Star in September that he hoped a new facility would be worthy of being chosen to host conference and NCAA regional meets.