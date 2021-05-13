Hopeful to make the Olympics, grad transfer hurdler re-routes his journey through Nebraska

COVID-19 prevented Daniels, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, from competing during the outdoor season last year while at Princeton. Ivy League schools only allow athletes to compete in sports as undergraduates and Daniels was scheduled to graduate with a degree in economics and finance. He was given the option to defer his last semester and return, but ultimately Daniels decided to graduate on schedule and transfer.

"I'd known from my past years that Nebraska has a had a history of top-caliber hurdlers, so it was one of the first places that I was looking at," said Daniels, who also turned to former Husker jumper Angela Mercurio, who is from the same city and track club as him. "It turned out to be a great fit."

After all his success at Princeton — second-team All-America honors, three Ivy League indoor titles in the 60 hurdles and two in the outdoor 110s — what kept Daniels from leaving track?

"Since the moment I came into NCAA … I've had this deep confidence in myself that I could make a career out of this, and go to the Olympics, and not just once. Just keep competing as a pro athlete," Daniels said. "It was never really an option for me in my head to just get my education and get going on."