 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoffer, Keys lead Huskers' track title run on first day of Graduate Classic
0 Comments
topical
HUSKER TRACK

Hoffer, Keys lead Huskers' track title run on first day of Graduate Classic

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska track and field teams opened the 2022 season with multiple titles at the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Husker men won three field events. Junior Michael Hoffer cleared 7 feet, 0¼ inches to claim first place in the high jump and added a second-place finish in the long jump behind teammate Clayton Keys (24-9¼), who was making his Husker debut.

Alexander Talley, a North Dakota State transfer, led the way in the weight throw with a toss of 70-6¼ to highlight a 1-2-3 Husker finish. Maxwell Otterdahl, another NDSU transfer, was second and sophomore Zach Morrison was third.

Sophomore Jessica Gardner, a Lincoln North Star graduate, won the women's pole vault by clearing 12-11½, and LaQwasia Stepney was first in long jump (19-8¾).

The Husker women also got a 400-meter title from sophomore Kayla Hugg, who crossed the tape in 56.46 seconds.

The Graduate Classic will continue Saturday. Running events will begin at 11:30 a.m. and field events will start at 12:15 p.m.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News