Hoffer, Keys lead Huskers' track title run on first day of Graduate Classic

The Nebraska track and field teams opened the 2022 season with multiple titles at the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Husker men won three field events. Junior Michael Hoffer cleared 7 feet, 0¼ inches to claim first place in the high jump and added a second-place finish in the long jump behind teammate Clayton Keys (24-9¼), who was making his Husker debut.

Alexander Talley, a North Dakota State transfer, led the way in the weight throw with a toss of 70-6¼ to highlight a 1-2-3 Husker finish. Maxwell Otterdahl, another NDSU transfer, was second and sophomore Zach Morrison was third.

Sophomore Jessica Gardner, a Lincoln North Star graduate, won the women's pole vault by clearing 12-11½, and LaQwasia Stepney was first in long jump (19-8¾).

The Husker women also got a 400-meter title from sophomore Kayla Hugg, who crossed the tape in 56.46 seconds.

The Graduate Classic will continue Saturday. Running events will begin at 11:30 a.m. and field events will start at 12:15 p.m.

