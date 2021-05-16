Harris wins javelin title, Husker men finish fourth at Big Ten outdoors championship

Maddie Harris took home Nebraska's lone event title on the final day of the Big Ten track and field outdoor championships Sunday in Champaign, Illinois.

Harris' throw of 183 feet, 10 inches, was good for first place in the women's javelin at the conference meet. Mirta Kulisic took third for NU with a 169-9 mark.

On the men's side Burger Lambrechts, who won a Big Ten indoor title earlier this year, took runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 65-7 to lead the Huskers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.

The Husker men received a boost from its triple jumpers. Junior Papay Glaywulu earned bronze with a leap of 51-11¾. Teammates Terrol Wilson and Micaylon Moore finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Crete graduate Luke Siedhoff also was a bronze-medal winner after finishing the 110 hurdles in a personal-best 13.61 seconds, which ranks seventh on NU's all-time charts. Lincoln High graduate Darius Luff (:13.90) was fifth.

The Husker men also got a bronze-medal performance from its 400-meter relay team. The team of Noah Lukz, Alex Nelson, Lorenzo Paissan and Isaiah Hutchinson finished in :39.79, the best mark by a Husker 400 relay team in five years.