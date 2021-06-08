Harris stepping down as Nebraska's cross country coach

Nebraska cross country coach David Harris, who also serves as an assistant track and field coach, will retire following the NCAA outdoor championships, NU announced Tuesday.
Harris has been NU's cross country coach since 2012.
The men's program has improved its placing at the Big Ten Championships in each of the past five years, finishing in fifth place this past season. The women's team also has improved, recently taking ninth.
"I am pleased with the success of our program over the last 10 years, especially the men's cross county program," Harris said in a statement. "It is never easy in this league, but five straight years of steady climb is an accomplishment I am proud of.
"I believe our cross country and distance programs are in a good position moving forward to continue progressing in the Big Ten."
On the track, Harris guided the Huskers to top-10 marks on the school charts 75 times in 10 years, including school records in the women's indoor 3,000 meters, women's distance medley, men's mile and men's 3,000.
Harris has coached George Kusche, who became the Huskers' first-ever Big Ten cross country champion.
Harris had two different coaching stints with Nebraska. He coached the Huskers' middle distance runners, sprinters and hurdlers for seven years before coaching cross country and track at Division II Emporia State.
"I am very happy for Coach Harris and the fact that I think now he's going to finally get some time to enjoy a lot of the things he likes to do," NU track coach Gary Pepin said in a statement. "He has certainly made a strong contribution to our program. He's very well-liked by everybody and we're really going to miss him. At the same time, I know he's looking forward to retirement and we want to wish him and his wife the very best."