Harris stepping down as Nebraska's cross country coach

"I am very happy for Coach Harris and the fact that I think now he's going to finally get some time to enjoy a lot of the things he likes to do," NU track coach Gary Pepin said in a statement. "He has certainly made a strong contribution to our program. He's very well-liked by everybody and we're really going to miss him. At the same time, I know he's looking forward to retirement and we want to wish him and his wife the very best."