Harris, Lambrechts claim titles on final day of Husker B1G Invitational

Two Huskers took home individual titles on the final day of the Husker B1G Invitational on Saturday in Prairie View, Texas.

Nebraska's Maddie Harris took gold in the women's javelin with a personal-best toss of 168 feet, 8 inches, while Burger Lambrechts Jr. won the men's shot put title for NU with a 63-2¼ toss.

The title marked Lambrecht's fourth in shot put of the season and first in an outdoor meet this year.

Mirta Kulisic took third in the javelin for Nebraska with a 161-5 toss.

Three Huskers finished as runners-up Saturday — Michael Hoffer in men's high jump, Papay Glaywulu in men's triple jump and Joey Daniels in the 110-meter hurdles.

The Huskers compete at the Illini Big Ten Relays in Champaign, Illinois, next weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0