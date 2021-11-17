Haebig wins 500 freestyle at first day of Mizzou invite

Nebraska senior swimmer Autumn Haebig won the 500-yard freestyle Wednesday during the first day of the Mizzou Invitational in Columbia, Missouri.

Haebig, the Big Ten champion in the 200 freestyle, finished in 4 minutes, 44.04 seconds to win by 0.63 seconds over Missouri's Allison Bloebaum for her sixth individual title of the season. Haebig's teammate, Shannon Stott, finished eighth in 4:53.58.

Nebraska diver Sara Troyer finished fourth in 3-meter diving (306.90 points). Gabriel Donahue finished eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.95), as did Alexa Kucera in the 50 free (:23.43). The Huskers also took third in the 200 free relay (1:31.79) and 400 medley relay (3:41.46).

After the first day of the three-day event, Missouri leads the team scores with 817 points. The Huskers are fourth with 222.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0