Haebig wins 500 freestyle at first day of Mizzou invite

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Nebraska senior swimmer Autumn Haebig won the 500-yard freestyle Wednesday during the first day of the Mizzou Invitational in Columbia, Missouri.
Haebig, the Big Ten champion in the 200 freestyle, finished in 4 minutes, 44.04 seconds to win by 0.63 seconds over Missouri's Allison Bloebaum for her sixth individual title of the season. Haebig's teammate, Shannon Stott, finished eighth in 4:53.58.
Nebraska diver Sara Troyer finished fourth in 3-meter diving (306.90 points). Gabriel Donahue finished eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.95), as did Alexa Kucera in the 50 free (:23.43). The Huskers also took third in the 200 free relay (1:31.79) and 400 medley relay (3:41.46).
After the first day of the three-day event, Missouri leads the team scores with 817 points. The Huskers are fourth with 222.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!