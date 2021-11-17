 Skip to main content
Haebig wins 500 freestyle at first day of Mizzou invite
Haebig wins 500 freestyle at first day of Mizzou invite

NU Husker swimming and diving logo
Nebraska senior swimmer Autumn Haebig won the 500-yard freestyle Wednesday during the first day of the Mizzou Invitational in Columbia, Missouri.

Haebig, the Big Ten champion in the 200 freestyle, finished in 4 minutes, 44.04 seconds to win by 0.63 seconds over Missouri's Allison Bloebaum for her sixth individual title of the season. Haebig's teammate, Shannon Stott, finished eighth in 4:53.58.

Nebraska diver Sara Troyer finished fourth in 3-meter diving (306.90 points). Gabriel Donahue finished eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.95), as did Alexa Kucera in the 50 free (:23.43). The Huskers also took third in the 200 free relay (1:31.79) and 400 medley relay (3:41.46).

After the first day of the three-day event, Missouri leads the team scores with 817 points. The Huskers are fourth with 222.

