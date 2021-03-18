Haebig earns honorable mention all-America status in 500 freestyle at NCAAs

Nebraska's Autumn Haebig ended a long drought for Husker swimming all-America honors, finishing 14th in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Haebig's time of 4 minutes, 42.32 seconds in the consolation final earned her honorable-mention recognition, the first such status for a Nebraska swimmer since 2006. Her qualifying time of 4:42.28 was her best of the season.

Abigail Knapton, the Big Ten champion in 1-meter diving, had a preliminary score of 277.00 in the event to finish 19th, missing the consolation final by 1.60 points. Teammate Sara Troyer was 25th at 265.70.

On Friday, Knapton and Troyer will compete on the 3-meter and Haebig will swim in the 200 freestyle.

