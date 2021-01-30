George Kusche's latest triumph? Nebraska's first-ever Big Ten cross country champion

George Kusche made Husker history Saturday.

Kusche, a junior from South Africa, became Nebraska's first-ever Big Ten cross country champion with a winning time of 24 minutes, 1.2 seconds in the five-mile race at the championship event in Shelbyville, Indiana.

Kusche becomes the seventh Husker to claim a conference title, and the first since 1992, when NU competed in the Big Eight.

In a race that spans over 8,000 meters, Kusche pointed to the final 100 after the triumph.

"The last 100 meters was quite exhilarating," Kusche said. "I got it done, won the race, and very, very happy about that."

The victory is the latest in what is becoming a decorated college career for Kusche. He publicly predicted he would break school records in back-to-back seasons at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational — and delivered both times in 2019 and 2020.

The Husker men finished fifth in the event.