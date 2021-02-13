 Skip to main content
George Kusche breaks his own record in the mile run in Iowa City
HUSKER TRACK

George Kusche breaks his own record in the mile run in Iowa City

George Kusche stole the show. Again.

The Nebraska junior broke his own school record in the mile run, posting a time of 3 minutes, 57.74 seconds en route to first place Saturday at the SPIRE Institute meet in Geneva, Ohio. This marks the third time Kusche has recorded a mile time under 4 minutes. 

The South Africa native says he is focused on gathering momentum ahead of the Big Ten Championships later this month.

"The season is off to a good start so far and I'm going to keep working hard to get ready for the upcoming conference meet," Kusche said. 

He previously set the record (3:57.93) on Feb. 1, 2020, in Seattle. 

Nebraska junior Burger Lambrechts won the men's shot put at the Hawkeye B1G Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.

Lambrechts had a toss of 64 feet, 4 inches, and the Huskers' Kevin Shubert was third at 60-8½.

The Huskers continued their run of consistency in the triple jump, as four NU women finished in the top seven at Iowa, led by Ieva Turke's first-place finish with a jump of 41 feet, 11¼ inches. On the men's side, Papay Glaywulu finished runner-up in the triple jump in Ohio (51 feet, 9¾ inches) and Terrol Wilson placed second in Iowa with a personal indoor best (51-0¾).

Nebraska takes next week off before the conference meet, a three-day event that begins Feb. 25 in Geneva, Ohio.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
