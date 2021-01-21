From Liberia to Kansas City, NU triple jumper Glaywulu's past 'keeps me going'

When Papay Glaywulu joined the Nebraska track and field team this season, he liked the culture that was already in place. But, like most things in Glaywulu’s life, he still saw room for improvement.

The junior triple jumper is known for the energy he brings to every practice and meet, and for his attitude of supporting his teammates and pushing them to improve.

“Coming here I knew I had to be a leader and show my teammates how to do things and the energy we need to bring to be the best,” said Glaywulu, a transfer from Oklahoma. “I’m the type of person to show my energy, and that’s why I try to get my teammates hyped up, too.”

Glaywulu was one of Nebraska’s standout performers in the season-opening Husker Triangular on Saturday. His winning triple jump of 53 feet, 6¼ inches, is the second-best mark in the country this season, but NU head coach Gary Pepin said there’s still more potential for Glaywulu to reach.

In the Huskers’ next meet, this weekend's Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, Pepin said he wants to see five or six good jumps from Glaywulu instead of just one or two. Despite setting a personal record last week, Glaywulu echoed the same sentiment.