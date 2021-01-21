From Liberia to Kansas City, NU triple jumper Glaywulu's past 'keeps me going'

When Papay Glaywulu joined the Nebraska track and field team this season, he liked the culture that was already in place. But, like most things in Glaywulu’s life, he still saw room for improvement.
The junior triple jumper is known for the energy he brings to every practice and meet, and for his attitude of supporting his teammates and pushing them to improve.
“Coming here I knew I had to be a leader and show my teammates how to do things and the energy we need to bring to be the best,” said Glaywulu, a transfer from Oklahoma. “I’m the type of person to show my energy, and that’s why I try to get my teammates hyped up, too.”
Glaywulu was one of Nebraska’s standout performers in the season-opening Husker Triangular on Saturday. His winning triple jump of 53 feet, 6¼ inches, is the second-best mark in the country this season, but NU head coach Gary Pepin said there’s still more potential for Glaywulu to reach.
In the Huskers’ next meet, this weekend's Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, Pepin said he wants to see five or six good jumps from Glaywulu instead of just one or two. Despite setting a personal record last week, Glaywulu echoed the same sentiment.
“It felt good that I did the jump and got a PR, but I’m always going to have that PR in me,” he said. “The sad part is, that wasn’t even a good jump for me because I’ve still got so much to show.”
It’s clear that Glaywulu has a tremendous amount of personal motivation, and much of it comes from his past. At just 7 years old, he and his father fled war-torn Liberia and moved to Kansas City, Missouri. The adjustment was difficult for Glaywulu, and behavioral problems in elementary school soon followed.
However, as he aged and matured, Glaywulu soon became the positive and talkative athlete that his teammates know well. Still, the turmoil he went through for many years is something he continues to carry with him.
“I’m proud of my past, even every bad decision I ever made, because it had to happen for me to be here now,” Glaywulu said. “If anything, my past keeps me going because when something is going good, I remember that I didn’t have that in the past and it’s a blessing.”
The Nebraska coaching staff recruited Glaywulu during his high school days but didn’t have any scholarships available to offer three years ago. That wasn’t the case this time around when a personal visit with Pepin convinced the second-team All-American that Nebraska was right for him.
Glaywulu said Pepin didn’t focus on athletic accomplishments, instead telling the triple jumper that what matters most is getting a degree and being successful in life. That resonated with Glaywulu, and he knew Lincoln was right for him.
“He’s a real good athlete to work with, plus he’s a hard trainer and good communicator so I’m really pleased to have him on our team,” Pepin said.
Glaywulu’s athletic growth over the past five to six years is remarkable, especially considering he originally went out for triple jump just so he could get a letterman’s jacket in high school. Now, he is also pursuing a major in human development and minors in psychology and sociology, fitting for an athlete who “loves helping people.”
Glaywulu’s time at Nebraska has just started, with one meet under his belt. But if the effect he’s had on his teammates already is any indication, Glaywulu’s attitude will be a big part of the Husker track and field team in years to come.
“When I leave, I want my teammates to say that Papay is gone but that doesn’t mean the energy is gone,” he said. “I still want them to carry that energy on, and know that they can do whatever they want to do.”