Freyhof runs second-fastest time in program history in 5,000; two Huskers claim titles in Kansas

Erika Freyhof ran the second-fastest time in school history in the 5,000-meter run, highlighting the Nebraska track and field team's day at the Iowa State Classic on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
Freyhof finished in seventh place with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 18.28 seconds.
Judi Jones and Jordan De Spong both ran in the invitational 3,000 meters. Jones finished 10th in the women's race with a PR of 9:27.28, good for the eighth-fastest time in program history on any size of track. De Spong ran in the men's 3,000 meters and was seventh with a personal-best time of 8:13.47 to rank No. 10 all-time in school history.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, James Joycey and Ieva Turke captured event titles for the Huskers at the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Joycey won the men's weight throw with a mark of 66-9 1/4, while Turk won the women's long jump with a leap of 19-10 3/4. NU's Madi Scholl took second in the women's high jump with a personal-best 5-7 1/4.
The Husker distance runners will continue to compete at the Iowa State Classic on Saturday while the rest of the team will compete in Pittsburg.