Freyhof runs second-fastest time in program history in 5,000; two Huskers claim titles in Kansas

Erika Freyhof ran the second-fastest time in school history in the 5,000-meter run, highlighting the Nebraska track and field team's day at the Iowa State Classic on Friday in Ames, Iowa.

Freyhof finished in seventh place with a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 18.28 seconds.

Judi Jones and Jordan De Spong both ran in the invitational 3,000 meters. Jones finished 10th in the women's race with a PR of 9:27.28, good for the eighth-fastest time in program history on any size of track. De Spong ran in the men's 3,000 meters and was seventh with a personal-best time of 8:13.47 to rank No. 10 all-time in school history.

Meanwhile, James Joycey and Ieva Turke captured event titles for the Huskers at the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Joycey won the men's weight throw with a mark of 66-9 1/4, while Turk won the women's long jump with a leap of 19-10 3/4. NU's Madi Scholl took second in the women's high jump with a personal-best 5-7 1/4.

The Husker distance runners will continue to compete at the Iowa State Classic on Saturday while the rest of the team will compete in Pittsburg.

