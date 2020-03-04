Four Huskers qualify for the NCAA indoor nationals

Four Nebraska athletes have qualified for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, which are set for next week in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Alencar Pereira (men's weight throw), Burger Lambrechts (men's shot put), George Kusche (men's mile and 3,000-meter run) and Kristina Insingo (women's shot put) will represent the Huskers. All four will be making their first appearances at indoor nationals.

Pereira, who is seeded 10th nationally in his event, won the Big Ten championship in the weight throw with a toss of 72 feet, 6 1/4 inches.

Lambrecht's season-best throw of 64-8 in the shot, recorded at the Adidas Classic, ranks 11th nationally.

Kusche is seeded 11th in the mile (3 minutes, 57.93 seconds) and 15th in the 3,000 (7:50.93). His mile time is a school record.

Insingo is ranked 15th in the shot after throwing 55-0 at the Frank Sevigne Invitational.

The national indoor meet will begin March 13.

