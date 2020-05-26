Four Huskers named All-Americans following shortened indoor track season

Four Nebraska track and field athletes were named 2020 indoor All-Americans on Tuesday.
George Kusche, Alencar Pereira, Burger Lambrechts and Kristina Insingo were tabbed All-Americans despite the season being cut short just before the start of indoor nationals.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of NCAAs, new criteria was adopted for the 2020 season. The criteria states that all student-athletes listed on the startlist for the anticipated event will be given All-America honors.
Kusche was named an All-American in the men's 3,000-meter run and the mile, while Lambrects garnered honors in men's shot put, and Pereira in the men's weight throw.
Insingo gained All-America honors in the women's shot put.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!