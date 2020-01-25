Forsberg 'takes over' mile race, helps lead NU women to Mark Colligan Memorial title

Forsberg, a senior, is leaving no stone unturned in the final lap of her college career. She wants it all. Forsberg is also seeking postseason accolades in the distance medley relay and the 800 meters (among other events), but she focuses on the mile, and her mark Saturday afternoon qualified as the best time in the Big Ten so far this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s definitely something I was going after this year, it’s my senior year, and I really wanted to get it in the mile and in as many events as possible," Forsberg said. "I want to leave my mark on the program before I go."

Saturday marked just the second meet of the indoor season — the Huskers hosted the Graduate Classic last weekend — and Forsberg is wasting little time shaving time before the bulk of the season arrives.

"I’m really optimistic, so it’s encouraging to PR (personal record) right now, so I’m just going to look at the rest of the season and see what I can do," she said.

Forsberg's performance helped the Nebraska women win the quadrangular, which included North Dakota State, Oklahoma and Oral Roberts. The Huskers' first-place finish marked the seventh time in the last eight years the team has finished atop the event's standings.