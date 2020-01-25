Forsberg 'takes over' mile race, helps lead NU women to Mark Colligan Memorial title

Elsa Forsberg attacks the mile on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes she lets her opponents' pace dictate her speed, and other times she runs based on her personal splits.
Then there are races like Saturday, where she simply takes over.
As the ring of the bell sliced through the Devaney Sports Center signaling the final lap of the women's mile race at the Mark Colligan Memorial, Nebraska's Forsberg and North Dakota State's Kelby Anderson were jostling for position.
"Today, the woman I was running with (Anderson) was running a really fast race, so I thought, ‘OK, let’s get this done together and see where it goes from there,'" Forsberg said.
Forsberg, a 2016 Lincoln Southeast graduate, made her move on the final stretch, ousting Anderson and seven others to claim a first-place finish in 4 minutes, 46.13 seconds, setting a personal record and etching her name into the record books with the ninth-best time in program history.
“I guess the strategy is to gauge the race when you go out and see who else in the race is going to take it out and how fast they want to go, and pretty much if the splits aren’t as fast as I want to go, I’ll kind of take it over.
"I was feeling really good on the last lap, so I just pulled it out.”
Forsberg, a senior, is leaving no stone unturned in the final lap of her college career. She wants it all. Forsberg is also seeking postseason accolades in the distance medley relay and the 800 meters (among other events), but she focuses on the mile, and her mark Saturday afternoon qualified as the best time in the Big Ten so far this season.
“That’s definitely something I was going after this year, it’s my senior year, and I really wanted to get it in the mile and in as many events as possible," Forsberg said. "I want to leave my mark on the program before I go."
Saturday marked just the second meet of the indoor season — the Huskers hosted the Graduate Classic last weekend — and Forsberg is wasting little time shaving time before the bulk of the season arrives.
"I’m really optimistic, so it’s encouraging to PR (personal record) right now, so I’m just going to look at the rest of the season and see what I can do," she said.
Forsberg's performance helped the Nebraska women win the quadrangular, which included North Dakota State, Oklahoma and Oral Roberts. The Huskers' first-place finish marked the seventh time in the last eight years the team has finished atop the event's standings.
Emma Bresser and Forberg finished first and second in the 800, Ieva Turke nabbed a pair of second-place medals in the triple jump and long jump, and Judi Jones won the 3,000 in a personal-best 9:36.19.
The men's team completed the Husker sweep, winning the meet for the eighth straight year. Luke Siedhoff (7.90) and Darius Luff (8.00) finished first and second in the 60-meter hurdles, Brent Wetovick won the 600 (1:18.38) and Spencer Powell won the pole vault (16 feet, 5½ inches).
Nebraska returns to action to host the Adidas Classic at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.