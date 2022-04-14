Former Huskers Greene and Ottey part of inaugural track and field hall of fame class

Two former Huskers are part of the inaugural class of inductees for the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame for track and field, the USTFCCCA announced Thursday.

Charlie Greene and Merlene Ottey will be inducted on June 6 in Eugene, Oregon, in a ceremony preceding the NCAA outdoor championships.

The first class of inductees – 30 chosen solely on their accomplishments while a collegiate athlete – displays excellence in collegiate track and field and cross country at its very best. The first class also includes Jackie Joyner, Carl Lewis and Jesse Owens.

Greene, who died on March 14, was a six-time national sprint champion during his Husker career (1965-67). He was an 11-time conference champion and at one time considered the fastest man in the world. He won an Olympic bronze medal in the 100-meter dash at the 1968 Summer Games.

Ottey won 14 national titles and was named an All-American 24 times while competing in the early 1980s. She still holds NU's top indoor marks in the 55 and 200 runs, and in the 100 and 200 in the outdoor events.

A seven-time Olympian and a nine-time medalist (three silvers and six bronzes) representing Jamaica, Ottey is considered the most decorated Olympic athlete to compete at Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0