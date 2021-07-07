Former Husker standout Lisa Hart hired as associate head coach for NU women's tennis

The Nebraska women's tennis team announced the hiring of Lisa Hart as associated head coach, the Huskers announced Wednesday.

Hart, a former Husker player, comes to NU after spending the past 18 seasons as the head coach at Washington State. She led the Cougars to 246 wins and NCAA postseason appearances in 2008, 2012 and 2019. She was named Pac-12 coach of the year in 2012.

Hart replaces Jeremy Bayon on Scott Jacobson's staff. Bayon recently accepted a head coaching position with the Georgia Southern men's program.

"We are incredibly grateful to have Lisa rejoining our Husker Family," Jacobson said in a statement. "She is a phenomenal coach, was a phenomenal player, and is simply an incredible human being. This is truly a dream hire for our program."

Hart was the 1995 Big Eight freshman of the year. She won 74 career singles matches, including a Big 12 singles title as a senior in 1998.

