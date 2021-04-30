Former Husker Mason bowls 300 game, sits in second place at PWBA Lincoln Open

Former Husker Gazmine Mason bowled a 300 game in the evening session and moved into second place at the PWBA Lincoln Open on Friday at Sun Valley Lanes.

Mason, of Cranston, Rhode Island, followed her perfect game with a 256 to move up the standings, then closed with a 254. Her total pinfall of 2,718 through 12 games trailed only Kelly Kulick of Union, New Jersey (2,764).

Former Husker Liz Kuhlkin, who rolled a 278 in her second game, the second-best morning score after Kulick's 289, is in third place with 2,674.

Julia Bond, another former Husker, is fourth (2,672).

Kuhlkin led Liz Johnson by two after after morning qualifying. Johnson fell to fifth after the night session.

Shannon Pluhowsky, Nebraska's assistant bowling coach, is in seventh place.

The top 32 advanced to Saturday's third round at 10 a.m. Former Huskers Jasmine Snell, Erin McCarthy, Elise Bolton, Cassandra Leuthold, Lindsay Boomershine and Valerie Bercier also advanced.

