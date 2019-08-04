HAYWARD, Calif. — Former Husker Brandon Crick came up just short in the final round of the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour Sunday.
Crick shot a 2-under-par 68 to finish in second at 16-under 264 for the tournament, a stroke back from Zac Blair, who won with a final-round 67 at TPC Stonebrae.
The McCook native started off the round with a bogey at No. 1, before birding Nos. 3 and 5 and grabbing a double bogey at No. 8. Crick finished strong on the back nine with three birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17.
Blair jumped from 31st to 10th in the Tour standings, with the top 25 after the regular-season finale next week earning PGA Tour cards. The 28-year-old former BYU player finished at 17-under 263 for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Crick went from 155th to 62nd in the season standings.
Maverick McNealy (69) was third at 15 under. He also locked up a tour card, going from 28th to 20th.
Scott Gutschewski, another former Husker, finished tied for 14th, capping off the weekend with a 2-over 72 to end 11-under overall.