Former Husker bowling coach Bill Straub honored for contributions to women's athletics at NU

Former Nebraska bowling coach Bill Straub was awarded the Barbara Hibner Trailblazer Award on Friday.
The award, first given in 2000, honors outstanding support and generous contributions to women's athletics at NU.
Straub retired in 2019 and led NU's bowling program since its inception as a varsity sport in 1997.
“Bill Straub is a very fitting and deserving recipient of the Trailblazer Award,” Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said. “Nebraska has long been a leader in opportunities in women’s athletics and Coach Straub has played a significant role in that regard. Bill built our women’s bowling program from the ground up before it was a varsity sport, and was the only coach in the history of our program before his retirement. Bill is a true Husker, and we are proud to honor him with this prestigious award.”
Straub-led teams won 10 national titles at Nebraska, including seven titles since bowling became a varsity sport. In 2004, the Huskers won the national title in its first season at the NCAA level.