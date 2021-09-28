Ex-Husker Julia Bond to join Husker bowling coaching staff

As the Nebraska bowling team gears up to defend its national title, a familiar face with championship experience will lend a helping hand.

Julia Bond, a four-time All-American who played for the Huskers from 2014-18, will join the Nebraska coaching staff as an assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Bond helped lead NU to a national title as a freshman in the 2014-15 season and is considered one of the best bowlers in program history.

"She will do great things for the program, and we are all excited to have her join us in our quest for back-to-back national championships," Husker head coach Paul Klempa said in a news release. "Julia had an incredible Husker career and has gone on to find success in the professional ranks. … She will bring that fire into her new position, and we will all welcome it."

As a professional, Bond won two events this year, including a major (USBC Queens) in May, and has won three regional titles since 2019.

Even so, she's eager to return to the college ranks.

"I'm extremely excited to be returning," Bond said in the release. "Collegiate bowling has a special place in my heart and to be involved again at my alma mater is more than I could ever ask for."

The Huskers, who won their fifth national championship last season, open the 2021-22 campaign at the McKendree Bearcat Open on Oct. 22 in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

