Former Husker Brandon Crick played the best round of his Korn Ferry Tour career to move into a tie for second place Saturday at the Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California.
After finishing the second round at 6-under overall and tied for 19th, Crick shot a bogey-free 62 to finish at 8-under for the round and tie Zac Blair at 14-under after three rounds, one shot behind leader Matthew NeSmith. Crick's previous best score was 64, which he reached three times last year.
The McCook native started his third round with an eagle on the par-4 first hole at TPC Stonebrae, then birdied Nos. 3, 6 and 8 to finish the front nine in 5-under. He parred the next five holes before three straight birdies on 15, 16 and 17.
Scott Gutschewski, another former Husker, was fourth after the second round but dropped to a tie for fifth despite shooting a 1-under 69 in the third. He had an eagle on No. 9 and a birdie on 11 to go with two bogeys.