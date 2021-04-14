Every national title run has a story, and the Husker bowling team had one to tell in 2021

"It wasn't just losing to the 15th seed. Everything was going wrong."

The rest of the story ...

Nebraska dried off and rolled six straight victories, beginning with a hard-fought battle against Mount St. Mary's later in the afternoon, to claim the top prize.

The universe flipped, Klempa said.

"Coming back after the first loss and winning the next four, it was like nothing ever happened," NU junior captain Cassidy Ray said. "We went back to doing what we normally do and it felt really nice to be able to finally pick up the trophy and be like, 'This is ours.'"

There was no panic for the Huskers after the opening loss. Only motivation.

"Something that stood out to me was the coaches pulled us aside and said, 'Your season is on the line,' and that was really big," Cassidy added. "I kept telling myself I didn't want to go home, and we didn't."

This year's national championship run was a special one, the Huskers say. COVID-19 shortened the season from about nine or 10 regular-season tournaments to five, and Nebraska didn't win any of them.