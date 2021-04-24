Duan's 68 helps Huskers move up at Big Ten women's golf championship

Led by Alice Duan's 68, Nebraska's top four fired a collective 4-under for the day and moved into a tie for fourth place at the Big Ten women's golf championship Saturday in Maineville, Ohio.

The Huskers, in fifth place after the first day, are now tied with Northwestern for fourth with 577 shots, with Michigan State and Maryland tied for first at 567 and Michigan third.

With a career-best college round, Duan moved up 13 places and sits in a tie for third at 141, the best Husker score after two rounds. That included a 4-under run through the front nine.

"Alice put on a clinic out there today," Nebraska coach Lisa Johnson said. "She impressed with birdies early and often, and played her way out of some challenging situations on the back nine."

Nebraska's Kate Smith is tied for eighth at 143 after her 1-under 71. Megan Whittaker is tied for 19th after her 73 Saturday for a 145.

Maryland's Laura Van Respaille tops the leaderboard, leading Michigan State's Leila Raines by one stroke entering Sunday's final round.

