Darius Luff's outdoor season took a detour, but he's primed for a strong finish at Big Ten meet

The outdoor track and field season has not gone according to Nebraska hurdler Darius Luff's plan.

The Lincoln native was coming off the best indoor track season of his young career, which included running the third-best time in school history in the 60-meter hurdles.

That momentum continued into the outdoor season where Luff was the quickest he’s ever been to start a season. In fact, he set a new personal record and seventh-best time in Nebraska history with a :13.59 mark in the 110-meter hurdles at the John McDonnell Invitational on April 8 in Arkansas.

However, that’s when pain in Luff's shins started to ramp up.

“They were really (a problem) just since the start of outdoor, they were really tolerable for the first couple of weeks, and I thought there was just little shin problems, but then they got worse,” Luff said. “I had to stay off the track for a couple of weeks to make sure I was going to be healthy for the end of this season.”

Luff had multiple shin problems while at Lincoln High, but this is the first time that it has flared up while at Nebraska. Despite the setback, Luff feels good ahead of this weekend's Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis.

The hurdles won’t be the only event the sophomore will be competing in. Earlier this year, Nebraska assistant coaches Brenton Emanuel and Dusty Jonas came up with a proposal for Luff.

“They (Emanuel and Jones) ask me if I wanted to be in the 4x400 relay, but I’m not a big fan of that,” Luff said. “So, I was ready to for the whole 4x100 when they asked me. I had no problem with that.”

Luff ran in the 400 relay in high school, including a fourth-place finish at the 2019 state high school track and field meet. But doing it for the first time in a few years has done wonders for Luff helping him in a multitude of ways.

“I think it was helping stamina-wise and just the more I learned, the more I might be prepared to run through all 10 of those hurdles,” Luff said. “But I think also just with foot speed and it’s helped because I wasn’t doing much sprinting besides hurdling before getting out there and running. I can just feel the difference between the hurdles and my race.”

With the extra training for the 400 relay and having recovered from his shin problems, Luff is confident that he’ll be able to score some big points this weekend.

Despite dealing with a hip flexor injury last year during the Big Tens he finished sixth, a mark he’ll look to improve on.

“I think hurdles is kind of a strong suit for the Big Ten,” Luff said. “We have a lot of hurdlers that are very good, and the good thing is I’ve been racing these guys all year. So, I know what I’m getting into. It’s just going to depend on who runs good on that day, but I feel confident that that’ll be me.”

The Big Ten Championships begin at noon Friday. Luff will compete Saturday and Sunday.

