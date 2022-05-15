Conner's high jump PR leads to indoor-outdoor sweep, powers Husker men at Big Tens

After a sixth-place finish in the high jump at the 2021 Big Ten Outdoor Championships, Nebraska's Mayson Conner leaped to his fourth career gold and an indoor-outdoor sweep Sunday in Minneapolis.

Conner, who jumped 6-foot, 8 3/4 inches last season, cleared an outdoor PR 7-2½ on his final attempt Sunday to capture the Big Ten title.

The York grad and 2019 Big Ten freshman of the year jumped more than a foot higher than Ohio State's Shaun Miller and Michigan's Cassidy Henshaw that rounded out the top three in the event with 7-1½ finishes.

Conner's winning jump is tied for ninth in school history and is the same height he jumped to win an indoor Big Ten title this year. He also has four All-America honors to his name, including second-team this season in indoor, and completed an indoor-outdoor sweep in 2019.

Tyus Wilson added points in the high jump for Nebraska, who finished fourth with 82 team points, with a sixth-place mark of 6-9¾.

Maxwell Otterdahl brought home the Huskers' second individual title with a winning throw of 190-11 in the discus.

Otterdahl, a transfer sophomore, finished second in 2021 in the Summit League Outdoor Championships for North Dakota State.

The Huskers added one more title Sunday, this time on the track, winning the 1,600 relay behind the legs of Jacob Hyde, Alex Nelson, Cory Berg and Nick Bryant in 3 minutes, 9.51 seconds.

Tyler Brown finished fourth in the javelin throw (207-4) and Micaylon Moore took fourth in the triple jump with a bound of 51-9¼.

For the NU women, Axelina Johansson finished second in the shot put (60-4) to score eight of Nebraska's 71 points. The Huskers finished fifth overall with 71 team points.

Ieva Turke finished fourth in the triple jump (42-9) and Ashley McElmurry fifth (42-6¼). Turke was the 2020 Big Ten indoor champion.

Winsome Harris rounded out the Nebraska women with a seventh-place showing in the 100-meter hurdles in :13.75.

