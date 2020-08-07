Competitive juices still flow for Sasse-Kildow in rare tournament golf appearance

Like a comet, Sarah Sasse-Kildow only shows up on the Nebraska golf scene every few years now.
There are plenty of other things in the former Husker great's life to keep her busy — two kids to chase after, a business to run — to play much golf at all, much less play competitively.
But every so often the itch returns, like it did this week at the Country Club of Lincoln, where Sasse-Kildow played her first tournament golf since 2011 at the Nebraska Women's Amateur.
"It was fun to be out here. My kids came out here the last couple days and watched me play, my uncle was on my bag, and it's always been fun to enjoy golf with him over the years," Sasse-Kildow said Thursday. "(And) there were glimpses. The first two days, there were glimpses of my former life."
That former life was one in which Sasse-Kildow earned her way into just about every hall of fame an athlete can get into in the state of Nebraska. She remains the only first-team All-American in Nebraska women's golf history, and was a part of NU's inaugural hall of fame class in 2015.
She was the 2003 Big 12 champion and the conference's player of the year. An all-Big 12 player three times. Still considered the best player in school history. In high school, a two-time state champion at Lincoln High.
But professional golf didn't work out, so Sasse-Kildow settled into a "normal" life. Golf went to the back burner, when it was on a burner at all. After playing as a professional for the final time in 2007, Sasse-Kildow didn't compete again until regaining her amateur status in 2011.
After that June in 2011, when she finished second in the Nebraska Women's Amateur after holding a five-shot lead going into the final round, she didn't play competitively again until this week.
"I might come back in another nine years," Sasse-Kildow joked. "I don't know. Right now I just ... it was fun again."
Even at 40 years old, she didn't show much rust.
Sasse-Kildow opened with a 3-over-par 75 that left her in a tie for sixth. Her even-par 72 in Tuesday's second round was the lowest round of the day and left her just three shots back of leader Lindsey Thiele, who will be a freshman on the Husker women's team this fall.
Then, "today was a reality check," Sasse-Kildow said of Thursday.
An 81 dropped her to an eight-place finish. No one was keeping up with Thiele or eventual winner Danica Badura, who fired a 5-under 67 to win by two shots. But ...
"It stings just as much at 40 as it does at 20," Sasse-Kildow said. "Golf is one of those games where, if you want to be good at it, you can be athletic and get to a certain level. But if you want to shoot 67 on the final day of a tournament you have to put the time in."
Sasse-Kildow's time is devoted to other pursuits now. Her 13-year-old son, Carson, just began playing competitively for the first time this summer. Sasse-Kildow said she has never wanted to force her children (daughter Lila, 10, is the other) into golf.
But Carson started to improve and wanting to play more, which meant mom was going to the range to help teach him the fundamentals.
"And I'm like, 'Well, I could still do this,'" Sasse-Kildow said.
So she did. In Thursday's final round she played with Nicole Kolbas, who will be a sophomore this fall at Lincoln Pius X. In the group behind, Badura and Thiele, both teenagers, waged one of the best battles in the event's history.
The event's top four finishers were all junior golfers — Badura and Thiele, followed by Kolbas and Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna. A trio of current Husker golfers, Kirsten Baete, Nicole Hansen and Noor Ahmed, finished between Hanna and Sasse-Kildow.
"There's always been a couple key competitors. But I would say the depth of the field, it's a lot deeper (now). And I think this is true for golf in general: it's a lot more athletic," Sasse-Kildow said. "What took place here today and this week with these young girls, I mean, they're athletes. And it's fun to watch them."
