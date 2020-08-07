Competitive juices still flow for Sasse-Kildow in rare tournament golf appearance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like a comet, Sarah Sasse-Kildow only shows up on the Nebraska golf scene every few years now.

There are plenty of other things in the former Husker great's life to keep her busy — two kids to chase after, a business to run — to play much golf at all, much less play competitively.

But every so often the itch returns, like it did this week at the Country Club of Lincoln, where Sasse-Kildow played her first tournament golf since 2011 at the Nebraska Women's Amateur.

"It was fun to be out here. My kids came out here the last couple days and watched me play, my uncle was on my bag, and it's always been fun to enjoy golf with him over the years," Sasse-Kildow said Thursday. "(And) there were glimpses. The first two days, there were glimpses of my former life."

That former life was one in which Sasse-Kildow earned her way into just about every hall of fame an athlete can get into in the state of Nebraska. She remains the only first-team All-American in Nebraska women's golf history, and was a part of NU's inaugural hall of fame class in 2015.

She was the 2003 Big 12 champion and the conference's player of the year. An all-Big 12 player three times. Still considered the best player in school history. In high school, a two-time state champion at Lincoln High.