College track roundup: Huskers net gold in Indiana, Minnesota; Concordia women, Doane men win fifth straight GPAC titles

Multiples Huskers took home individual titles Saturday at the Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, and the M City Classic in Minneapolis.

In Bloomington, NU's Madison Yerigan won the women's high jump with a leap of 5-10½, while Madi Scholl placed second with a 5-8 mark. On the men's side, the Huskers' Mayson Conner also placed first in the high jump with a 7-3¼ leap.

Dais Malebana added another gold medal for the Huskers in the 1,500-meter race, finishing in 3 minutes, 43.21 seconds.

In Minnesota, Nebraska's Burger Lambrechts Jr. took first in the shot put with a 65-2 mark. Maddie Harris added a title in javelin with a 165-9 toss, too.

In men's javelin, Nebraska's Eric Garner took first with a 209-9 throw and Jessica Gardner netted gold in pole vault with a 13-8 leap. Tyler Loontjer was one of four Huskers to finish in the top five in men's pole vault, taking first with a 18-3 mark.

Concordia women, Doane men win GPAC titles: The NAIA No. 1 Concordia women's track team won its fifth straight GPAC outdoor championship, clinching it with a victory in the 1,600-meter relay Saturday in Seward.

On the men's side, Doane also won its fifth straight after last year's season was canceled by COVID-19.