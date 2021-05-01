College track roundup: Huskers net gold in Indiana, Minnesota; Concordia women, Doane men win fifth straight GPAC titles

Multiples Huskers took home individual titles Saturday at the Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, and the M City Classic in Minneapolis.
In Bloomington, NU's Madison Yerigan won the women's high jump with a leap of 5-10½, while Madi Scholl placed second with a 5-8 mark. On the men's side, the Huskers' Mayson Conner also placed first in the high jump with a 7-3¼ leap.
Dais Malebana added another gold medal for the Huskers in the 1,500-meter race, finishing in 3 minutes, 43.21 seconds.
In Minnesota, Nebraska's Burger Lambrechts Jr. took first in the shot put with a 65-2 mark. Maddie Harris added a title in javelin with a 165-9 toss, too.
In men's javelin, Nebraska's Eric Garner took first with a 209-9 throw and Jessica Gardner netted gold in pole vault with a 13-8 leap. Tyler Loontjer was one of four Huskers to finish in the top five in men's pole vault, taking first with a 18-3 mark.
Concordia women, Doane men win GPAC titles: The NAIA No. 1 Concordia women's track team won its fifth straight GPAC outdoor championship, clinching it with a victory in the 1,600-meter relay Saturday in Seward.
On the men's side, Doane also won its fifth straight after last year's season was canceled by COVID-19.
The Bulldogs got individual titles from Rachel Battershell, who won the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 2.31 seconds), Adrianna Shaw in the hammer throw (188 feet, 5 inches) and shot put (49-4¼), Elizabeth Stottlemyre in the javelin (150-2), and Josie Pulz in the pole vault (13-7¼). Shaw added a second-place finish in the discus.
The 4x400 relay, the meet's final event, went to the Bulldogs in 3:55.28. Concordia finished with 259½ points to finish ahead of Hastings with 176. Doane was fourth with 84½.
For the Doane men, Logan Hammond (:53.74) and Zach Turner (:54.63) finished 1-2 in the 400 hurdles to lead the Tigers to 235½ points. Turner also won the 110 hurdles (:14.08) and was a member of the second-place 400 relay. Other individual winners for the Tigers were Jacob Heitkamp (javelin, 187-3), Connor Floyd (pole vault, 16-4¾) and Levi Sudbeck (decathlon, 6,274 points).
Doane also had nine second-place finishers to finish ahead of Dordt (137). Concordia was fourth (102).