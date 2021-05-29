College track glance: NWU's Rolfes wraps up record, silver at DIIIs; Siedhoff, Luff have chart-setting days for NU

Nebraska Wesleyan's Aspen Rolfes blazed her way to a silver medal and a school record at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Rolfes, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, placed second in the women's 200-meter final, finishing in 24.13 seconds. Bailey Forsyth of Pacific Lutheran won in :23.74.

Rolfes also earned All-America honors in the 400 relay, teaming with Isabella Hilger, Reagan Janzen and Camryn Larsen to finish in seventh (3:52.84). Their finish lifted the Prairie Wolves to an 11th place in the team standings.

Senior Dayton Dolincheck concluded her Prairie Wolves career with a fourth-place finish in the women's shot put. Dolincheck threw a session-best 47 feet, 1½ inches on her second attempt.

NWU also got an All-America performance from sophomore Kyle Dickinson, who placed eighth in the 400 at :48.09.

Siedhoff leads NU hurdle qualifiers: Luke Siedhoff, a Crete graduate, was one of three Husker men's hurdlers to qualify for nationals.