College track glance: NWU's Rolfes wraps up record, silver at DIIIs; Siedhoff, Luff have chart-setting days for NU

Nebraska Wesleyan's Aspen Rolfes blazed her way to a silver medal and a school record at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Rolfes, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, placed second in the women's 200-meter final, finishing in 24.13 seconds. Bailey Forsyth of Pacific Lutheran won in :23.74.
Rolfes also earned All-America honors in the 400 relay, teaming with Isabella Hilger, Reagan Janzen and Camryn Larsen to finish in seventh (3:52.84). Their finish lifted the Prairie Wolves to an 11th place in the team standings.
Senior Dayton Dolincheck concluded her Prairie Wolves career with a fourth-place finish in the women's shot put. Dolincheck threw a session-best 47 feet, 1½ inches on her second attempt.
NWU also got an All-America performance from sophomore Kyle Dickinson, who placed eighth in the 400 at :48.09.
Siedhoff leads NU hurdle qualifiers: Luke Siedhoff, a Crete graduate, was one of three Husker men's hurdlers to qualify for nationals.
Siedhoff ran the sixth-fastest time in school history in the 110 hurdles, finishing in a career-best :13.58 at the NCAA Division I West regional in College Station, Texas. Lincoln High graduate Darius Luff finished in eighth. The freshman's time of :13.64 ranks eighth in school history.
NU's Joseph Daniels, a grad transfer, placed 11th in :13.67.
Nebraska's Dais Malebana finished sixth in the men's 1,500 meters to qualify for the championships. Malebana crossed in 3:39.36.
Judi Jones secured a bid to the NCAA Championships with a 12th-place finish in the women's 3,000 steeplechase. She finished in 9:56.13.
NU's Madison Yerigan was 28th in the women's high jump, and the Husker men were 17th in the 400 relay.
The NCAA championships will take place June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
Stuckey fourth at DII meet: Nebraska-Kearney's Luke Stuckey, a York graduate, placed fourth in the 1,500 at the Division II outdoor championships in Allendale, Michigan.
Stuckey finished in 3:53.45.
UNK's Tiara Schmidt finished in fifth in the women's shot put with a toss of 49-10.