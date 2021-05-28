College track glance: Doane men earn share of NAIA national title; 2 Husker high jumpers advance to NCAAs

It came down to the final event, but the Doane men's track and field team won a share of the NAIA outdoor national championship Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama, splitting the title with Madonna.
The title was a team effort, with no Tigers claiming an individual title but 12 of them claiming All-American honors.
The Tigers, who finished with 44 points, went into the last event, the 1,600-meter relay, needing to finish fourth to claim a share or third to win the title outright. Zach Turner blasted through his anchor leg and led the Tigers to the fourth-place finish they needed with a final time of 3 minutes, 14 seconds.
This is Doane's first national outdoor championship.
"All week I was thinking about what I would say to the team if we were in this position at the end, and all I could tell them is that it is 'unforgettable'," Doane coach Ed Fye said. "Every moment when we look back at it will be unforgettable."
In other top finishes, Turner took home seventh in the 110 hurdles (:14.29). Levi Sudbeck and Connor Floyd finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault, with Sudbeck at 16 feet and 6 inches and Floyd at 16-4¾. Henry Arnold finished seventh in the triple jump (48-11½). Alec Wick was sixth in the marathon (2:47:24).
Among other state college men's teams, Midland finished seventh with 29 points, Hastings tied for 26th with 11 and Concordia tied for 28th with 10.
The Concordia women finished third with 63½ points behind Indiana Tech, which won with 84 points. Among other state colleges, Hastings finished eighth with 31, and Doane was 14th.
Midland's Dylan Kucera finished second in the men's shot put (59-10¼).
On the women's side, Doane freshman Madison Sutton was third in the discus (156-0) and Concordia's Adrianna Shaw (146-1) and Sara Huss (145-11) was fifth and sixth, respectively. Concordia sophomore Rachel Battershell was third in the 400 (:55.57).
NU's Hoffner, Conner advance to NCAA finals: Nebraska junior Michael Hoffner cleared 7-2¼ in the men's high jump competition to finish in seventh place and advance to the NCAA championships.
Mayson Conner also advanced in the high jump at the NCAA Division I West preliminary round in College Station, Texas. The Husker junior and York graduate finished at 7-2¼ to finish in 11th place.
Papay Glywulu leaped to a career-best 52-2 in the men's triple jump to finish in 17th place. His mark ranks 10th on NU's all-time charts.
Most of Friday's events were postponed because of weather. The meet will conclude Saturday.
NWU's Dickinson reaches final: Nebraska Wesleyan sophomore qualified for Saturday's 400-meter finals at the Division III national championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.