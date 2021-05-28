College track glance: Doane men earn share of NAIA national title; 2 Husker high jumpers advance to NCAAs

It came down to the final event, but the Doane men's track and field team won a share of the NAIA outdoor national championship Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama, splitting the title with Madonna.

The title was a team effort, with no Tigers claiming an individual title but 12 of them claiming All-American honors.

The Tigers, who finished with 44 points, went into the last event, the 1,600-meter relay, needing to finish fourth to claim a share or third to win the title outright. Zach Turner blasted through his anchor leg and led the Tigers to the fourth-place finish they needed with a final time of 3 minutes, 14 seconds.

This is Doane's first national outdoor championship.

"All week I was thinking about what I would say to the team if we were in this position at the end, and all I could tell them is that it is 'unforgettable'," Doane coach Ed Fye said. "Every moment when we look back at it will be unforgettable."

In other top finishes, Turner took home seventh in the 110 hurdles (:14.29). Levi Sudbeck and Connor Floyd finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault, with Sudbeck at 16 feet and 6 inches and Floyd at 16-4¾. Henry Arnold finished seventh in the triple jump (48-11½). Alec Wick was sixth in the marathon (2:47:24).