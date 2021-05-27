College track glance: 2 Husker javelin throwers advance to NCAAs; Midland high jumper wins national title

Two Huskers placed in the top eight in javelin at the NCAA Division I preliminary track and field regional Thursday in College Station, Texas.
NU freshman Mirta Kulsic finished sixth with a throw of 175 feet, 1 inch, and redshirt freshman Maddie Harris was eighth at 173-4.
Both advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Harris was coming off a career-best performance at the Big Ten outdoor championships where she won with a toss of 183-11.
NU's Darby Thomas was 16th in the women's long jump (20-9¼), and Jessica Gardner, a Lincoln North Star graduate, was 15th in pole vault (13-8¼).
NWU Konfrst a silver medalist: Nebraska Wesleyan's Linnaea Konfrst uncorked a 152-0 on her final discus attempt to finish second at the Division III outdoor championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Konfrst, a senior, finished just behind Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Sydney Thompson (153-4).
On the men's side, NWU's Keegan Rich earned All-America honors in long jump. The junior placed seventh with a leap of 22-9.
NWU's 4x400 women's relay team advanced to the finals with a seventh-place finish in prelims. The Prairie Wolves ran a 3:48.59.
Aspen Rolfes, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, advanced to the women's 200 finals with the seventh-fastest time (:24.35) in qualifying.
Midland freshman wins national title: Shandon Reitzell made a strong first impression at his first outdoor national meet. The Midland freshman won the men's high jump at the NAIA outdoor national championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Reitzell, who won with a height of 7-2¼, was the only competitor to clear 7 feet.
Doane's Allison Skala placed second in the women's shot put with a throw of 46-6¼. Concordia's Jordyn Anderson (45-9¼) was fourth and Adrianna Shaw (45-5¼) was sixth.
Hastings' Justin Villars was second in the men's discus with a toss of 166-2.
Concordia and Doane added All-America finishes in the two most grueling events. Concordia's Emily Loy was fifth in the women's heptathlon, and Doane's Levi Sudbeck was sixth in the men's decathlon.
Doane's Henry Arnold was eighth in the men's long jump (24-¼).
The Concordia women are in first place in the team standings through 10 of 24 events.
Wayne State's Schneil takes second: Wayne State thrower Mckenzie Scheil placed second in the hammer throw at the Division II outdoor championships in Allendale, Michigan.
Schneil, a Fillmore Central graduate, earned All-America honors with a throw of 193-10, which came during the preliminary round.