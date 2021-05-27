College track glance: 2 Husker javelin throwers advance to NCAAs; Midland high jumper wins national title

Midland freshman wins national title: Shandon Reitzell made a strong first impression at his first outdoor national meet. The Midland freshman won the men's high jump at the NAIA outdoor national championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Reitzell, who won with a height of 7-2¼, was the only competitor to clear 7 feet.

Doane's Allison Skala placed second in the women's shot put with a throw of 46-6¼. Concordia's Jordyn Anderson (45-9¼) was fourth and Adrianna Shaw (45-5¼) was sixth.

Hastings' Justin Villars was second in the men's discus with a toss of 166-2.

Concordia and Doane added All-America finishes in the two most grueling events. Concordia's Emily Loy was fifth in the women's heptathlon, and Doane's Levi Sudbeck was sixth in the men's decathlon.

Doane's Henry Arnold was eighth in the men's long jump (24-¼).

The Concordia women are in first place in the team standings through 10 of 24 events.

Wayne State's Schneil takes second: Wayne State thrower Mckenzie Scheil placed second in the hammer throw at the Division II outdoor championships in Allendale, Michigan.

Schneil, a Fillmore Central graduate, earned All-America honors with a throw of 193-10, which came during the preliminary round.

