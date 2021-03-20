Coffey breaks NU record in 1,650, Knapton eighth in platform at NCAA swimming

Swimmer Audrey Coffey set a Nebraska record and diver Abigail Knapton added to her accolades Saturday during the final day of competition at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Coffey finished the 1,650-yard freestyle in 16 minutes, 14.19 seconds to break the record set by Lauren Bailey in 2007 (16:14.36). Coffey's time was good for 19th place.

In platform, Abigail Knapton finished eighth with 276.70 points, earning her first-team all-American status for the sixth all-American honor of her career. She also earned first-team status on the 3-meter board Friday.

Autumn Haebig failed to qualify in the 100 freestyle after earning honorable mention all-American status in both the 200 and 500 free.

Virginia won the championship with 491 points. Nebraska was 26th with 33.

