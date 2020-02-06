Calling his shot: Nebraska distance runner Kusche predicts record-breaking run in biggest indoor meet of season

George Kusche, the South African distance runner on the Nebraska track team, is calling his shot before a home meet again.
Last year before the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, Kusche publicly set the goal of being the first Husker to run a sub-4:00 mile indoors on a 200-meter track. As a result, more fans showed up, and he did it, running a school-record 3:59.61.
Now Kusche is predicting he’ll break the school record in the 3,000-meters during the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The record is 7:58.62, set by Davis Adams in 2011. Kusche ran 7:57.16 last year in the 3,000, but that isn't the school record because it came on a larger track.
So for the second year in a row the local media was invited to interview Kusche a few days before the meet to allow Kusche to lay out his plan and encourage fans to come watch.
“I haven’t run a (3,000) this season yet, and the school record is wide open,” Kusche said. “It’s 7:58, which in my opinion isn’t that fast because last year I already ran faster, but it was on an oversized track unfortunately. So I’m going to do the 3K and I’m going to break the school record.”
Kusche will also have a chance to break the 25-year old Devaney record in the 3,000 (7:58.20).
The men’s 3,000 meters will begin at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, near the end of the two-day meet.
The 3,000 is 15 laps around the 200-meter track. Kusche said he’ll need to average about 32 seconds per lap. If he runs 4:14 for the first mile, he will feel like he is in good position for a record-breaking run.
How fast does Kusche think he can run?
“I ran 7:57 last year and I feel like I’m a stronger and a better athlete, as my mile time can prove,” Kusche said. “So honestly I think I can run 7:55. It won’t be a super-fast race because there is not a lot of competition in it. There is one guy that’s pretty good that is coming. So I’m going to try and run as fast as I can, but the main goal is to win and break the school record.”
Kusche liked how it went last year when he predicted he would set the mile record, so he didn’t hesitate to do so again.
“Last year went pretty well, and I believe if you want to create attention and hype you’re going to have to be confident,” Kusche said. “People are not going to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself. So last year went pretty well, and as I told my coach it gives you a little credibility because people know you said something, and you did it.”
During the outdoor season most of Nebraska’s meets are on the road, so Kusche loves running in front of the home crowd during the indoor season.
“Here it feels like the whole crowd is chanting you on, and it feels like everybody is involved,” he said.
Nebraska head coach Gary Pepin says it’s unique to have an athlete be so bold about what he intends to do in an event.
“A little bit of showmanship, like Muhammad Ali, or whomever, I think that’s good,” Pepin said.
Kusche comes into Saturday’s race with a lot of confidence after running 3:57.93 in the mile at a meet in Seattle last week. That ranks No. 4 in the NCAA this season.
Briefly
Nebraska football player Cameron Jurgens will compete for the Huskers in the shot put again this week. That event begins at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. In his first college meet last week Jurgens finished third with a throw of 56 feet, 3 inches.
