Calling his shot: Nebraska distance runner Kusche predicts record-breaking run in biggest indoor meet of season

The men’s 3,000 meters will begin at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, near the end of the two-day meet.

The 3,000 is 15 laps around the 200-meter track. Kusche said he’ll need to average about 32 seconds per lap. If he runs 4:14 for the first mile, he will feel like he is in good position for a record-breaking run.

How fast does Kusche think he can run?

“I ran 7:57 last year and I feel like I’m a stronger and a better athlete, as my mile time can prove,” Kusche said. “So honestly I think I can run 7:55. It won’t be a super-fast race because there is not a lot of competition in it. There is one guy that’s pretty good that is coming. So I’m going to try and run as fast as I can, but the main goal is to win and break the school record.”

Kusche liked how it went last year when he predicted he would set the mile record, so he didn’t hesitate to do so again.

“Last year went pretty well, and I believe if you want to create attention and hype you’re going to have to be confident,” Kusche said. “People are not going to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself. So last year went pretty well, and as I told my coach it gives you a little credibility because people know you said something, and you did it.”