Burgoyne to be inducted into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 class continues to grow.

Four-time All-American bowler Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea was announced as the third member of the cast Tuesday. She joins volleyball figures Jordan Larson and Terry Pettit as the first three announced members.

Like those before her, Burgoyne received the news via FaceTime, which was shared on the official Huskers' Twitter account. Current Nebraska bowling coach Paul Klempa called Burgoyne from the Hall of Fame plaza near East stadium and broke the news.

"That's so, so cool," Burgoyne said.

A Newport, Minnesota, native, Burgoyne was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2005 NCAA Bowling Championships, which the Huskers capped with a second straight national title. Nebraska won 27 tournament titles in Burgoyne's career while finishing in the top three at the NCAA Championships in each of her four seasons on campus.

Burgoyne, who still holds the highest average in the history of the NCAA Bowling Championships (251.75), was also a four-time member of Team USA.

