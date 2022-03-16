Burger Lambrechts is the Big Ten men's field athlete of the year for second straight season

The reigning Big Ten men's athlete of the year left little doubt in his repeat campaign.

Nebraska senior Burger Lambrechts won the shot put at the Big Ten meet, then claimed fourth at the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend to earn the award again, which the Big Ten announced Wednesday.

With his season-best throw of 67 feet, ½ inch at the NCAAs, Lambrechts clinched first-team All-America honors for the third time in his career.

Lambrechts, from Pretoria, South Africa, ranks No. 2 in school history in the shot put.

