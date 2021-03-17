Burger Lambrechts becomes first Husker male to earn Big Ten's top field athlete honor

Fresh off a conference title and a fifth-place finish at the NCAAs, Burger Lambrechts becomes the first-ever Husker male to earn the Big Ten's field athlete of the year honor.
The league announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday.
Lambrechts, a junior from South Africa, shined in shot put all season — and saved his best for last, apparently. His throw of 67 feet, 4¾ inches at the Big Ten meet last month ousted the next closest competitor by over 2 feet and ranks second on Nebraska's all-time list.
At the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend, Lambrechts threw 65 feet, ¾ inches to earn first-team All-America honors. Also, his fifth-place finish marked the highest by a Husker male in the event since 2004.
He told the Journal Star earlier this month he aspires to qualify for the Olympics like his father, who competed in two Olympics.