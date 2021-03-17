 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burger Lambrechts becomes first Husker male to earn Big Ten's top field athlete honor
View Comments
topical

Burger Lambrechts becomes first Husker male to earn Big Ten's top field athlete honor

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
NU Track, 1.25

Nebraska's Burger Lambrechts Jr. celebrates during the Mark Colligan Memorial meet on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 Journal Star file photo

Fresh off a conference title and a fifth-place finish at the NCAAs, Burger Lambrechts becomes the first-ever Husker male to earn the Big Ten's field athlete of the year honor.

The league announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday.

Lambrechts, a junior from South Africa, shined in shot put all season — and saved his best for last, apparently. His throw of 67 feet, 4¾ inches at the Big Ten meet last month ousted the next closest competitor by over 2 feet and ranks second on Nebraska's all-time list. 

At the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend, Lambrechts threw 65 feet, ¾ inches to earn first-team All-America honors. Also, his fifth-place finish marked the highest by a Husker male in the event since 2004. 

He told the Journal Star earlier this month he aspires to qualify for the Olympics like his father, who competed in two Olympics. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News