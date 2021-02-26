Autumn Haebig wins Nebraska's first conference swimming title since 2007

Nebraska's Autumn Haebig captured the first Big Ten Conference swimming title in school history on Thursday night, when she raced to a school-record time of 1 minutes, 44.39 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle in Minneapolis.

Haebig, a senior, claimed the program's first individual title since Lauren Bailey won the 1,650 freestyle at the 2007 Big 12 meet.

Haebig's school-record time eclipsed her previous record of 1:44.94 set at last year's conference meet.

All-American Abi Knapton added a second-place finish for the Huskers in the 3-meter diving event. She scored 372.20 points, and finished just two points behind Indiana's Anne Fowler.

Nebraska stays in the middle of the Big Ten race, sitting in seventh place.

The fourth day of the Big Ten meet will continue at 11 a.m. Friday.

